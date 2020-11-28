Our family mourns the passing of India Kelisha Charles, who died Nov. 22, 2020, surrounded by her parents, Donald and Kellie Charles. India was 27 years old.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rose Connor; and an aunt, Denese Charles.
She leaves to mourn her grandparents, Joseph and Ruth Charles and Clarence Conner; sisters, Tamieah Charles, Asia Hill, Kenya Charles, Kwanasia Charles; brothers, Donald Charles Jr., Jamaal Allen; aunts, Sheri Charles-Rogers, Kathy Charles-Lewless, Joslyn Charles, Frieda Charles, Shirley Hill, Gail Timothy, Janet Hill, Alyce Hart, Josephine Fox; uncles, Joseph Charles, MD, the Rev. David Charles, Dale Rogers, Chris Lewless, Phillip Hill and Henry Timothy; nieces and nephews, Lynai Bryan, Cyra Prince, Sanaa Davis, Jenniah Allen, A’Miyah Simpson, Shamar Davis Jr., Arius Charles; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Shamar Davis Sr., Dwayne Allen, Jackie Simpson Trey, Jade, Mikala, and Tierra Charles, Jason Owens, Hayley and Eliise Rogers, Charles and Hannah Lewless, Debra P. Sharpe, Kimmerly Ellis, Rashena Burroughs, Keyon Hart; special friends, Ebonique Stephens, Shiryra Crabbe, Joyann Marsham, Kiyana Leader, L’Joie Heyliger, Jed Joseph, Nysha Lindo, Pieryisha Bedminister, Shailia Moolenaar, Ieesha Roberts, Anika Roberts, Kiana David, Nailah Jones, Devante Matthews, TJ Georges; godparents, Audrey Callwood, Candito Charles, AugustinaLaFleur (Connie), Cameta Dowe, Gayle Christopher, Mildred Todman, Annette Turnbull, Vernita Joseph, Blanche Bello, William Champagne Chandler, Derrick Moore, Darrell Lake, Juniel Charleswell, Lorenzo Benjamin, Alvin Corbett; and godsister, Teaja Washington.
The viewing will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Chapel on Monday, Nov. 30. The service will follow. Due to COVID concerns the service will be limited to close friends and family. Guests are asked to add a splash of lime green in celebration of India’s favorite color.
