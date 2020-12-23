The family announces the final sunset of Inez “Robbie” Roberts-Dunbavin, born Jan. 1, 1931, and passing Dec.18, 2020, in St. Thomas, USVI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Roberts and Naomi Pero; her siblings, Ruby Abbott, Delores Francis, Viola Ashe Lewis, Carlton Roberts, George Roberts, Rupert Roberts; and her nephews, Trevor Lynch and Sean.
Inez Roberts-Dunbavin was survived by her siblings, Ruth Benjamin in Antigua, Fernella Roberts Soanes in England, Masie Roberts George in England, Constance Roberts Brian in the Bahamas, and Charles Roberts in England.
She was also survived by her nieces and nephews, William James in Antigua,
Perlina in the USA, Hyacinth Charles in Antigua, Ena Lindquist in St. Thomas,
Donna Lynch in Antigua and Sharon, Colin and Derick in England, Jean-Mari, Leroy Henry in Antigua, Pauline, David George and Jennifer George in England, Elton, Tamara in USA, Dr. David Bryan in the British Virgin Islands, Dwayne in Dubai,
and Jacqueline, Christine, Janet, Sandy and Cynthia in England
There are many great-nieces and great-nephews to include Stephen Charles,
Denise Francis, Malaika Lake, Juliss James-Edwards, Sherwin James, Sharon Williams
Ehtlyn Cornelius, Erica Lindquist, Emory Lindquist, Elleia Carrington, Elony Lindquist,
Elexa Chesterfield, Andy Lynch, Andrew Lynch, Jamal Lynch and Trevin Lynch
There are many other family and friends to include Joseph Lewis in St. Thomas,
Tracy Thompson-Johnson and Tulip Fleming in St. Thomas, and George Pero and the Peros in Antigua.
Funeral service for the late Inez “Robbie” Roberts-Dunbavin will be held Monday, Dec. 28, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
