Ingrid Mercedes Burton
Ingrid Mercedes Burton, 67 of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in the Bronx, N.Y.
Ingrid is survived by her daughters, Jenee Jarvis and Jenelle Frazer-Harris; a brother, Adrian “Addie” O’Neal; grandchildren, Adanaye and Adjanique Carty, Naquan Nicholsen, Denzel and Nakye Harris.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Adjante and Paris Carty and sons-in-law, Edward Francis Sr. and Denzel Harris Sr.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church on St. Thomas.
Interment will take place at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
