Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Inocencio S. Duran, lovingly known as Brother, on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Inocencio is survived by his two children, Natasha Duran-Greig and Kareem Duran; brothers, Filimon Duran, Michael Haynes, Earl V. Haynes Jr., and Glen Duran; sisters, Lydia Jackson, Nannette Duran and Carmen Bogard; grandchildren, Adissa Greig, Adeja Greig, A’Launi Greig, and Anaya Greig and many relatives, extended family, and friends.
A memorial service in celebration of Inocencio’s life will be held at 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel on June 28.
Send your tributes to tributesforbrother@gmail.com.
Thanks for the outpouring of love, prayers and support. It has provided comfort as we navigate through this difficult time.
