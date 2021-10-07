It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Iona E. Nibbs-Williams of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, who passed away Sept. 9, 2021.
She is survived by her daughters, Andrea E. Williams-Ruan, A. Louise Williams-Vincent, Lena A. Williams-Nibbs, Linda M. Willams-Jackson, Patricia A. Williams, Elsa Corinne Williams; grandchildren, Lennise and Lennie Reed, Arlene Williams-Tatum Christine, Daniel and Quianna Nibbs, Chanél Bailey-Ross, Jemila Benjamin, Asar Gregory, George and Cherelle Williams
Esau, Sayif, Jahnyah and Shaqueena Brooks; great-grandchildren, Adejah Myers, Faith Joseph, Nevaeh Nibbs, Gabriel and Lando Eloi, Zevroy Halliday, Kinyah and Kinylah Williams, Amira and Geron Stokes Jr., Emelia Brooks, Amir and Ayden Isaac; sons-in-law, Simon Vincent, Henry Jackson Jr.; grandsons-in-law, Pastor Lorrie Tatum, LeRell Ross; granddaughter-in-law, Natalie Yeager-Brooks; sisters, June Nibbs-VanHolten, Delores Nibbs-Daniel, Arona Nibbs, Amona Nibbs; special friends, Bernice Gomez and family,
Liston Gregory Jr.; the Robles, Callwood and Nibbs families, the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church family, and a host of extended relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Face masks and observance of COVID-19 protocols will be required.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service will be Friday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. at Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Western Cemetery No. 2
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church 355th Anniversary Stewardship Campaign. Donations may be dropped off at the church office or made on the website at felcvi.org.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
