The family of Iona Phelmene Dawson, formerly a Gomez Elementary School nurse and educator, regrets to announce her passing on Oct. 30, 2021, at Roy Lester Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, USVI. She was called to rest peacefully at the age of 72.
Iona Dawson is survived by her sisters, Calmene Dawson, Shirleen Robinson, Margarita Dawson, and Eulita Watts; and her brothers, Juancito George and Louis Dawson.
She is also survived by her adopted daughters, Edecia Richards and Doretha Dunrod; her aunt, Keturah Gibbs-Smith; and many other relatives and friends.
The viewing is at Turnbull's Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. The service will be at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle on Tuesday, Nov. 16, with a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidelines, mask or facial covering must be worn at the gathering. Shades of green may be worn.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
