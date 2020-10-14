Our family is deeply saddened to announce the death of our beloved mother Ione Chinnery on Sept. 24, 2020.
Ione was born on Nov. 12, 1924, to Exzeria Malone Hedrington and Herbert Hedrington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Chinnery; son, Elroy George; daughters, Phylis George, Karen Raumo; and daughter-like, Edris Evans.
She was survived by her daughters, Beryl Venzen, Doris Brown, Selene Evans; her sons, Dale George, David George, Byron Evans, Ivan Evans and David Chinnery; her two brothers, Clarence Hedrington and Leslie Hedrington; and daughter-in laws, Beulah George and Victoria George.
She was also survived by her special friends, Florentine Woods, Blanche Mills, Adina Dore and Edna Greaux; three special godchildren, Ralph Fahie, Hayley Rodriguez and Carolyn Hodge as well as 35 grandchildren, 79 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Turnbull's Chapel on St. Thomas. The celebration of life will commence immediately at 10 a.m., also at Turnbull's Chapel. Interment will take place at Smith Bay East End Cemetery.
