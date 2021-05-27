Iotha Idona Hurst Sullivan
Iotha Idona Hurst Sullivan was born in Antigua, British West Indies, and came to St. Thomas, USVI, as a young woman.
She lived in the Virgin Islands with her husband, Michael Sullivan, for 30 years, raising their children there and living a life of service until they chose to move to Florida in 1990. She recently came back to the V.I. to spend her final days in her beloved Caribbean home.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Michael Sullivan; their children, Vincent, Oslyn, Michael Jr., Michelle and Madeline; her sisters, Claire, Caroll and Iselyn Hurst; her brothers, Dorwal and Keith Hurst; as well as countless grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and young people whom she took under her wing. They will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, May 29, at the James Memorial Funeral Chapel in La Grande Princesse, St. Croix, viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and service begins at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery.
