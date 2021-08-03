Irene Amorelle Peters passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.
She was born to the late Richard and Lucille Hobson on Aug. 18, 1940.
Amorelle, as she liked to be called, was a faithful member of Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church. She taught at Wesleyan Academy from 1984 to 2020.
Amorelle is survived by husband, Newton Peters; five children, Junenette, Esly, Joyette, Joanne and Ethan; five grandchildren, Ziara, Zihan, Eva, Roman, Edyn; two sisters, Doria, Violet; four brothers, Theodore, Frederick, Ira and Kenneth ; and other precious family and friends. They invite you to join them for a homegoing service on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church, 253 A & C Anna's Retreat (Donoe Bypass Road), St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
