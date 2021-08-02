Irene Amorelle Peters passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021.
She was born to the late Richard and Lucille Hobson on Aug. 18, 1940.
Amorelle, as she liked to be called, was a faithful member of Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church. She taught at Wesleyan Academy from 1984 to 2020.
Amorelle was survived by husband, Newton Peters; five children, Junenette, Esly, Joyette, Joanne and Ethan; five grandchildren, Ziara, Zihan, Eva, Roman and Edyn; two sisters, Doria and Violet (Chris); and four brothers, Theodore, Frederick, Ira and Kenneth; and other family and friends.
The family invites you to join them for a homegoing service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church, 253 A and C Anna's Retreat (Donoe Bypass Road), St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
