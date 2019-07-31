We regret to announce the passing of Irene I. Hanley, who passed away on July 17, 2019.
The viewing will be held Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church with services to follow right after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Dwayne Edwards.
He is survived by seven sons, Terrence M. Edwards, Ivor S. Edwards, Erstein M. Edwards, Winston C. Edwards, Melvin R. Edwards, Cecil R. Edwards; daughter, N. Barbara Edwards-Matthews; stepson, Michael R. Edwards; eight surviving grandsons, Terrence R. Edwards, Raul R. Edwards, Vince Brownbill, Ulric M. Mathews Jr., Ivan K. Edwards, Kevin D. Edward, Javon S. Edwards, Olvin S. Edwards; eight granddaughters, Yasmin R. Edwards-Bey, Lisa Edwards-Milligan, Paula N. Matthews, Garilyn Edwards-Witcher, Janaika Edwards, Nakita Edwards, Tashi M. Edwards, Consyl Edwards; six grandsons, Marcus Huggins, Judah Sylvester, Tristan X Edwards, Ivan K. Edwards Jr., Joshua Edwards, Nicholas Brownbill; 10 great-granddaughters, Victoria Brownbill, Yasmona R. Edwards, Enashia Edwards-Bey, Alasia Edwards, Trinity E. Edwards, Naomi I. Edwards, Lenora Edwards, Sa’Kyah Leadeatte, Soleil Leadeatte, Shardonnay Leadeatte; step-grandson, Kahlil Meroe; close friends and neighbors, Kris and Sita Ramkissoon, Mayrose Adams, Gertrude Duncan, Elizabeth Gumbs, Donna Smith, Laver Issaacs, Mr. and Mrs. William Ottley; son-in-law, U. Melbert Matthews; special daughters-in-law, Judith Edwards, Patricia Edwards, Olive Edwards, Hermina Edwards, Thais Gaston, Joyce Edwards; favorite cousins, Joyce Brady, Glen (Kwabena) Davis, Ronnie Hunt, Esmie Turnbull-Stout, Melva Smith-Richardson.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.