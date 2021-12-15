It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Irene Olivacce Thomas announces her peaceful passing on Dec. 5, 2021.
She was born in Dominica on April 3, 1952. She began her career as a teacher at the Soufriere Primary School. In 1977, she relocated to St. Thomas where she worked at Ydelima, National Car Rental and due to medical reason, it ended with an early retirement from the U.S. Postal Service after 27 years of service.
A knowledge seeker that considered the world her oyster, Irene was an avid reader, traveler and was passionate about helping people. She was a joyous person that was able to light up any room she entered. She was a member of St. Thomas Lion’s Club and a founding member of the St. Thomas Dominica Association.
Irene will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 37 years, George Thomas; children, Tamara Leonard, Stearn Morris, Kirk Thomas, Garvey Thomas, Khadija Thomas, Georgette Rhymer, Max Angoston-Thomas and Kara Thomas; grandchildren, Tykai Morris, Imanie Morris, Nyah Morris, Athena Morris, Dejah Morris, Mi’Kaylah Thomas, Jalen Thomas, Maximus Thomas, Jelena Lettsome, Kamai Morris, NiQuay-Imanie Leonard, Franklin Leonard II, Kyle Rhymer, Kieon Rhymer and Còme Angoston- Thomas; great-grandchildren, Leroy Leonard, Celine Leonard and Zion Leonard; sons-in-law, Franklin Leonard I and Cordell Rhymer; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Angoston-Thomas; brother, Seaford Olivacce; sisters, Veronica Angol and Joan Seraphine; and special niece, Catherine Thomas. She will also be dearly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Egbert Olivacce; brothers, Ronald Olivacce, Roy Olivacce, and Francis Olivacce; sisters, Evangeline Barnes, Colliter Olivacce, Marie Olivacce and Martina Olivacce.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
The viewing will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at Blyden Memorial Chapel with a celebration of life service to follow at 10 a.m.
The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063497772714.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by sending tributes to irenethomas.tributes@gmail.com.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.