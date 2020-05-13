Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Iris Addelita Abraham Wilcox, who died April 27, 2020, at the age of 102 at her residence.
Iris Addelita Abraham Wilcox is survived by brothers, Walter Abraham and Verne Abraham; her family members who lived with her, Lorne, Tishma and Tzedek Lans and Abdul Smith Jr.; nephews, Tracy Abraham, Roderick Abraham, Rachford Potter, Ronald Potter, Owen Lans Jr.; nieces to include Sharon Abraham, Sylvia Hodge, Linette Vann, Jeneane Abraham, Norma Joseph, Eileen Abraham; and many other great-nieces, great-nephews, godchildren; and other family and friends to include the Nisky Moravian Church family.
The viewing for the late Iris Addelita Abraham Wilcox will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, from 4 to
5 p.m., at the Celestial Chapel-Hurley Funeral Home. A service will follow immediately at 5 p.m.
The body will be cremated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
