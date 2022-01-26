With a broken heart and sadness, we announce the passing of Iris Parsons, known to many as “Mother,” “Mama”or “Ms. Iris,” who transitioned from this life on Dec. 30, 2021, in St. Thomas, V.I., at the age of 92.
Her mother, Rachel Ann Parsons; son, John “Shaft” Smith; brothers, Henry, Benjamin and Leopold Francis, and Ebenezer Turnbull; sisters, Manulita “Tantie” Turnbull and Agnes Frett; and nephews, Kenneth and Henry Jr. Francis preceded her in death.
Iris was born on the island of Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and eventually moved to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Iris “Mother” Parsons is survived by her son, Ishmael “Boy Blue” Henley; grandsons, Travis Malik Nicholson, Omarie and John Smith Jr; granddaughters, J. Nicole “D’Sugar” Smith-Thompson, Sonya Henley-Daniels, Jonelle and Johanna Smith; great-granddaughter, Aquisha Peets; great-grandsons, Jelani and Jaleel Hyacinth, Malik Issa and Khalil Aasim Nicholson, Jiovanni Smith; great-great-grandson, August Hyacinth; special nieces, Jacqueline Wynter and Denise “Sister” Goodings; special nephews, Milton and Berthon “Butchie” Turnbull; great-nieces, Brittney Wynter, Charnise Goodings-Harris, Amaya and Eva Turnbull; great-nephews, Brandon Wynter, Chaz Goodings, Lamar Turnbull; great-great-niece, Logan Turnbull; great-great-nephews, Mekhi Brown, Lamar Turnbull Jr.; nieces-in-law, Tracy and Hillary Turnbull; granddaughter-in-law, Alethia Nicholson; grandsons-in-law, Sean “Iron” Thompson” Thompson Sr., Terrence Daniels; brothers-in-law, Samuel “Sammy” Turnbull, Aubrey “Chef Frett” Frett; nieces, Merle Sasso, Alicia Francis, Lynette Todman; nephews, Elrick, Jason, and Nicholas Francis, Ernest Jr and Ebenezer Turnbull; special cousins, Dennis, Dorothy and Delita Parsons, Daisy Parsons Wilkes, Doris and Durene Parsons-Smith; close cousins, Claudette Hodge, Alecia, Angela, and Alda Brooks, Patricia Parsons; and special friends, Zebo and Sandra Brooks, Joseph Percival, Jennifer and Julieth Lettsome.
The first viewing will be Friday, Jan. 28, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Wesley Methodist Church in Anna's Retreat with the service at 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, the family respectfully requests that all attendees please adhere to social distancing guidelines, mask regulations and other safety protocols.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.