Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Iris Pearlina Pennyfeather on Oct. 8, 2020, at the age of 59 at her residence.
Iris Pennyfeather (Half A Tree) was born on the island of St. Kitts on Nov. 19,1960, to the late Eulalie Bryan and Lionel Samuel.
She survived by her six loving children, Claudina Felix, Aequeieur Pennyfeather, Keimieur Bryan, Jaivie Bryan, Aequovieur Pennyfeather, and Jouvieur Pennyfeather; grandchildren, Jaiquovieur T. Lee, Juryel J. Serrant Jr., Aequmar K. Pennyfeather, Jouvernique Iris, Serrant, Shaemarliea Pennyfeather, Eleazar Bryan, K’Jireh Bryan, Aquoshae Pennyfeather, Za’khari Bryan, Jouvernae Julia. Serrant, Thalia Donadelle, and lastly Pet Pup Leya; adopted son, Lavar Vanbeaverhoudt; sisters, Sylvia Bryan, Yvette Gumbs, Felicia Bryan, Bridgette Hendrickson, Carol Bryon, Karen Davis-Robinson; brothers, Steve Bryan, Alfred Bryan, [Elridge (EMO) Abraham] Lanel Samuel; closest relatives, Delrease Bryan, Shanee Whyte, Juryel J. Serrant Sr., Wayne Donadelle, Kado, Aunty Cynthia Thomas, Aunty Paulet Samuel and St. Kitts family, Pearline and New York family; brother-in-law, Tom, Uncle Livinston, cousin Tanza, Mary (Small Fry), Julio Felix, Oveta, Mrs Green, Joycey, Bimah, Yellow, Bareka, Pansey Marsham, Denali Williams, Delita Slack, Kevin Richardson, Julie Dewindnt, Gertrude, Cellecia, Yankee “K”, Khuryel Serrant; favorite nieces and nephews, Andrea Matthews, Cleo Falkner, Shirlita Matthews, Chukoo, Precious, Jingels, Khamal, Pumkin, Bome, She-She, Baby Maurie, Too-Too, Pie, Munchkin, Ny-Ny, Mira Cadet and children, Colet, Sandra, Jason, Kemisha Francis, Rushell, Monora, and Ricardo Bacchus, Denarise, (Abkim Bomerang), Etty, Wessie, Adlin, Toya, Breska, Niconse, Jahmal, Chris, Marcy and children; close friends, Greg, Ras, Norma, Elodia Woods, Talla, Ms. Ruby, Omen, Ras Bob, Susan, Jennifer, Clyde Francis, Sol Acevedo, Rose, Derrick, Jackie Nicolas, Keniesha Marcel, {Abdul Yanes Supermarket} Mrs. Paul, Jelly, Eastlyn Queeman, Edwards and family, Hyacint, Alberta Descartes, Shenelle Joshua, CeCe, Debra Carter, Nanet, Celia Out of St. Kitts, the whole Simmonds Alley family and many friends too numerous to mention.
Thank you, Lynch family, Hanley family and Mountzion family, Niaomi Williams family, Jahnique Maynard and family, Hermon family, Julia Odlum at Scheinder Hospital; much thanks to all families and friends who been there since day one and even to those who just came and blended in as one with us, we love and appreciate you all. Rest In peace to this special woman in our lives --- the beloved Iris Pearlina Pennyfeather. Gone but never forgotten!
The first viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will be held 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Mt. Zion Church with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
