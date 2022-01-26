It is with saddened hearts that the family of Irma Pamela McDougall announces the passing of their beloved mother, sister, aunt, relative on Dec. 26, 2021, in Long Island, N.Y.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents, Percival and Helen Pemberton. She is survived and cherished by her two daughters, Tanya McDougall and Monique Kala Kambon; five grandchildren, Nina Davidson, Ama Kwaku, Akousua and Afia Kambon; six siblings, Jacinth Wallace, Merla Phillips, Blondell Williams, Samuel Pemberton, Rendell Pemberton, and Ronnie Pemberton; son-in-law, Mr. Obadele Kambon; brothers-in-law, Mr. Ira Williams Sr., and Mr. Edgar Baker Phillips; sisters-in-law, Alecia Pemberton and Linda Pemberton; best friend, Lesma Levy; her children and grandchildren; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing at First Wesleyan Holiness Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. Funeral services will follow immediately. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Funeral services are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home. All COVID protocols will be followed.
Irma, your family and friends will always carry your memories in their hearts.
