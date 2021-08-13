Irving Todman, better known as Peeko -- or Pannam, like the airline, because he always moved at record speed --- died peacefully at his home on St. Croix, USVI, on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the age of 71, following a lengthy illness.
Irving was born in April 1950 in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and immigrated to St. Thomas, USVI, at an early age. Irving Todman was an experienced craftsman. Although he enjoyed a lucrative career in the construction trade and the taxi industry on Tortola, St. Thomas, and St. Croix, custom tile, stone work and decorative masonry, that can be seen in and around the islands, is an integral part of his professional legacy.
Irving “Peeko” Todman is survived by his current wife, Bassilia “Bassie” Payne-Freeman and former wife, Rosalind “Rose” Todman; his mother, Vivian Agatha Freeman Smith; two sisters, Lydia R. Smith and Erica “Rickett” Industrious; one son, Kevin “Spary” Todman; and three daughters, Dr. Carrine Todman-Lewis, Charmaine Todman-Nwanji, and Lt. Colonel Chantaline Cabán,
Irving also has six grandchildren, Shaquana Todman, Shaniqua Todman, Kevin Todman Jr., Jonathan Cabán, Jason Cabán, and Jazelle “Jazzy” Cabán; seven nephews, Willis “Chucky” Todman, Mackimdale “Judah” Smith, Ronald Freeman II, Alfred “Freddy” Matthias Jr., Raymond Green, Juniel Charleswell Jr., and Julian Smith Jr.; and four nieces, Eslyn “Essie” Gibbons, Kimra Matthias, Leana Callwood-Davidson, and Anastasia “Stasie” Smith.
Surviving Irving is also his brothers-in-law, Clarence Emmanuel, Amos Payne, John Burgher, Calvin James, and Joel James; sisters-in-law, Florena Emmanuel and Hopelyn Burgher; three sons-in-law, Lorin Lewis, Miguel Cabán, and Emmanuel Nwanji; and one daughter-in-law: Bianka Graneau-Todman; and special friends and relatives include Clytie James, Otis “Blackie” Freeman, Elaine Lynch, Ariel Brathwaite, Pastor Kenneth Benjamin, and the Todman, Freeman, and Smith families.
Irving is also survived by a special stepdaughter, Melanie Johannes-Titre; special step-grandson, Tejani Charles, 19 great-nieces and nephews and many more relatives and friends on Tortola, St. Thomas, and St. Croix, too numerous to mention.
Irving was preceded in death by his sister, Anancia “Nancy” Lanclos Callwood; and brothers, Mervin and Julian Smith Sr.
The viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, at James Memorial Funeral Home on St. Croix, USVI. The service will follow immediately after.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks and facial coverings must be worn. In addition, the funeral home will operate at half capacity, which limits the number of attendees to 25 people or less at a time. The service can also be accessed via a Zoom link available on the funeral home website. The body will be cremated. A memorial service will be held on St. Thomas at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to James Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
