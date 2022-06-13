Isa E. Wallace England, affectionately known as Ms. Isa, Ms. Wallace, Mrs. England and Nene, passed away at the golden age of 94 on May 30, 2022, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Isa was born Nov. 20, 1927, on the quaint island of St. Thomas, to Martha Elizabeth “Fama” Barry and Alphonse Leopold Wallace.
Isa began her career in 1950 as a nurse’s aide for four years. As a result of legislation, the Virgin Islands established its first practical nurses’ program, to which she was among the first applicants. In the next few years of her nursing career, she worked in the tuberculosis ward, the medical surgical ward and the Emergency Room before eventually settling into the neuro-psychiatric ward for the next 29 years.
After spending 36-plus years working at all three hospitals: the Municipal Hospital, the Knud Hansen Memorial Hospital and the St. Thomas Hospital, now Schneider Regional Medical Center, Isa finally retired in 1987. In the years following the death of her beloved husband, Reuben Edwardo England, she spent more time loving and caring for her nieces and nephews. Isa has touched the lives of many, and she will forever be in the hearts of her family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse Leopold Wallace and Martha Elizabeth Barry-Downing; stepfather, William Valdemar Downing; husband, Reuben E. England; brother, Leslie Downing; sisters, Earlyn Downing, Genevieve Downing, Ilma Wallace Rhymer, June Downing-Dathan, Myra Downing Noel Downing-Jackson; and son-in-law, LeRoy Terry.
She was survived by her daughter, Carmen England-Terry; adopted daughters, Sonia Archer, Sonia Shulterbrandt and Eileen Hendrickson; adopted sons, Foster, Jose Luis and Stanley George, Denfield “Sam” Martin, William Vazquez; adopted grandchildren, Glen Maurice and Sharlise Shulterbrandt, Hershel Cohen, Diane Chapman, Evelyn and Stylis Willis and Jachura Margetson; brother, Carl W. Downing; sisters, Gloria Downing Davis and Elise Downing; nephews, Hugh and Albert Dathan, Alfredo, Richard, and Luis Sylvester, Julien and Recaldo Dessout, Leon Swan, Courtney Francis and Ashanti Downing; nieces, Mary Alexis Rhymer, Janice A. Jeppesen, Laverne Wilkinson, Maria Parker, Sarah Dathan, Roxanne Downing-Lettsome, Radmur Downing, Raquel Downing-Benjamin, Stephanie Fahie, Carol Sylvester, Dr. Simone Heyliger, Tracey Francis Oliver, Patricia Rosado, Lisa Swan and Laura Rouse; adopted niece, Dr. Marilyn Saulsbury; sisters-in-law, Melva Downing and Barbara Steele; special cousins, Hilda Daniel and Dorothy David; cousins, Reginald, Joseph and Edward Matthias, Edwin Brewley, Carlton Dowe, Clarice Blyden Kuntz, Karen Blyden and Esita Barry; special godchild, Lisa Alexander; godchildren, Laurel Francis, Dr. Loris I. Carter, Capt. Roland Fahie, Mercedes Phipps, Glennis Cameron-Christmas, Charisse Richards, Niesha Vazquez, Tairik, Tramoi and T’Nesha Martin; special friends and other relatives, Lillian Greaux, Unah Turnbull, Carmen Lindesay, Lucida Robles, Zelda Hull, Civilla Ferguson, Hugo and Bernic Hodge Sr., Jean Armstrong, Bernadette Gumbs, Isalyn Lloyd, Mary “Joy” Bertie, Christophine Epraim, Vince Evans, Hughroy “Chukoo” Thomas, Terrance Ferdinand, Mr. Joseph, the Downing, Wallace, Roberts, Daniel families; members of the Abraham, Barry families; as well as other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, June 24, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, June 25, at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, with a service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1
