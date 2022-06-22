Isa E. Wallace England
Isa E. Wallace England, affectionately known as Ms. Isa, Ms. Wallace, Mrs. England, and Nene, passed away at the golden age of 94 on May 30, 2022, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Isa was born Nov. 20, 1927, on the quaint island of St. Thomas to Martha Elizabeth “Fama” Barry and Alphonse Leopold Wallace. After graduating from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1947, Isa began her vocation in 1950 as a nurse’s aide for four years. As a result of legislation, the Virgin Islands established its first practical nurse’s program, to which she was among the first applicants. In the next few years of her nursing career, she worked in the tuberculosis ward, the medical surgical ward, and the Emergency Room before eventually settling into the neuro-psychiatric ward for the next 29 years. After spending 36-plus years working at all three hospitals: the Municipal Hospital, the Knud Hansen Memorial Hospital, and the St. Thomas Hospital, now Schneider Regional Medical Center, Isa finally retired in 1987.
In the years following the death of her beloved husband, Reuben Edwardo England, she spent more time loving and caring for her nieces and nephews. Isa has touched the lives of many, and she will forever be in the hearts of her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse Leopold Wallace and Martha Elizabeth Barry-Downing; stepfather, William Valdemar Downing; husband, Reuben E. England; brother, Leslie Downing; sisters, Earlyn Downing, Genevieve Downing, Ilma Wallace Rhymer, June Downing-Dathan, Myra Downing Noel Downing-Jackson; and son-in-law, LeRoy Terry.
She was survived by her daughter, Carmen England-Terry; adopted daughters, Sonia Archer, Sonia Shulterbrandt and Eileen Hendrickson; adopted sons, Foster, Jose Luis and Stanley George, Denfield “Sam” Martin, William Vazquez; adopted grandchildren, Glen Maurice and Sharlise Shulterbrandt, Hershel Cohen, Diane Chapman, Evelyn and Stylis Willis, and Jachura Margetson; brother, Carl W. Downing; sisters, Gloria Downing Davis and Elise Downing; nephews, Hugh and Albert Dathan, Alfredo, Richard, and Luis Sylvester, Julien and Recaldo Dessout, Leon Swan, Courtney Francis and Ashanti Downing; nieces, Mary Alexis Rhymer, Janice A. Jeppesen, Laverne Wilkinson, Maria Parker, Sarah Dathan, Roxanne Downing-Lettsome, Radmur Downing, Raquel Downing-Benjamin, Stephanie Fahie, Carol Sylvester, Dr. Simone Heyliger, Tracey Francis Oliver, Patricia Rosado, Lisa Swan and Laura Rouse; adopted niece, Dr. Marilyn Saulsbury; sisters-in-law, Melva Downing and Barbara Steele; special cousin, Dorothy David; cousins, Reginald, Joseph, and Edward Matthias, Edwin Brewley, Carlton Dowe, Clarice Blyden Kuntz, Karen Blyden and Esita Barry; special godchild, Lisa Alexander; godchildren, Laurel Francis, Dr. Loris I. Carter, Capt. Roland Fahie, Mercedes Phipps, Glennis Cameron-Christmas, Charisse Richards, Niesha Vazquez, Deja’Nae Todman, Tairik, Tramoi and T’Nesha Martin; special friends and other relatives, Lillian Greaux, Unah Turnbull, Carmen Lindesay, Lucida Robles, Zelda Hull, Civilla Ferguson, Hugo and Bernic Hodge Sr., Jean Armstrong, Bernadette Gumbs, Isalyn Lloyd, Mary “Joy” Bertie, Christophine Epraim, Vince Evans, Hughroy “Chukoo” Thomas, Terrance Ferdinand, Mr. Lesroy Joseph, the Downing, Wallace, Roberts, Daniel families, members of the Abraham, Barry as well as other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, June 24, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, June 25, at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, with a service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1 Tributes can be sent to turnbullfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com
Trevor S. Graham Sr.
The family of Trevor S. Graham Sr., also known as “Snake,” regrets to announce his passing on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Riviera Beach, Fla. Trevor was a proud Vietnam veteran.
Trevor was preceded in death by his father and by his mother, Octavia Graham; his brother, Winston Graham; and his adopted daughter, Tynneshia Alexander.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Walker, Tarah Graham-Hodge and Tamiah Graham; sons, Rexford Graham, Marlon Collymore and Trevor Graham Jr.; son-in-law, Ato Hodge; daughter-in-law, Alice Graham; his grandchildren, Ky’Ara Hodge, Kanai Hodge, Jaden Collymore, Jordan Collymore, Aliyoh Graham, Isaiah Graham, Trevor Walker (Katie), Jamal Walker (Brittany), Jawan Walker and Tarif Walker; great-grand child, Micah Walker; brothers, Irving Graham, Alan Graham, Errol Graham and Selby Graham; sisters-in-law, Shirley Graham and Sandra Avants-Graham; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Timothy E Kitchen Funeral Home, 2703 Broadway, Riviera Beach, Fla.; www.timothyekitchensfuneralhome.com. Interment will take place at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road No. 7, Lake Worth, Fla., with military honors.
Doris Brin
The family of Doris Brin, of Frydenhoj, St. Thomas, regrets to inform the community of her passing on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Salisbury, Md.
She is survived by her five daughters, Averricia Williams, Lael Housen, Javaite Brin, Nicole Brin and Odette Brin, along with their offsprings, as well as many other family members.
Doris Brin’s funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, July 2. More details will be soon announced. Meanwhile, tributes for Doris Brin can be sent to this email address: Dorishomegoing@gmail.com by the deadline date, which has been extended to today.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.