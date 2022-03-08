Isabel Marina Dublin
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Isabel Marina Dublin (nee Martin), who peacefully departed this life on Feb. 19, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga., after a lengthy illness.
She was born Oct. 7, 1936, in English Harbor, Antiqua. She was a licensed practical nurse at Knud Hansen Memorial Hospital during the 1960s. Later, she worked over 30 years as a school professional and an attendance counselor at Wayne Aspinall Junior High School, which was later renamed Addelita Cancryn Junior High School. She continued in the same duties at Cancryn.
Isabel was preceded in death by her husband, Gloster Dublin; and her parents, Ephraim W.L. Martin, and Agnes Maude Martin.
Ms. Dublin is survived by her son, Col. Gerard A. Dublin, U.S. Air Force Reserves, retired; daughter, Ann Marie M. Dublin; daughter-in-law, Vicki Dublin; grandsons, Ryan Dublin and Colin Dublin; great-granddaughters, Kayse Dublin and Zoe Dublin; sisters, Clovis E. Emmanuel, Melida E. Martin, Lucia A. Thomas, Anna C. Martin-Jerald, Edith A. Martin; brother, Michael E. Martin; and many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral Mass on Thursday, March 10. A prelude of singing hymns will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, with services starting at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
The family requests festive colors to be worn.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
