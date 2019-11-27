Ishmael Alexander Meyers, 80, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
A proud member of the Class of 1956 of the Charlotte Amalie High School, Ishmael had a distinguished legal career in the Virgin Islands that spanned over forty years. He served as a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Law, the United States Attorney for the Virgin Islands and as a judge of the then Territorial Court of the Virgin Islands and the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands. After his retirement in 2002, Judge Meyers served as a senior sitting judge of the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands for approximately ten years. Judge Meyers was the “people’s judge”, who truly sought to administer justice fairly, while positively impacting the lives of all who appeared before him.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Memorial Moravian Church. Tributes will begin at 9:30 a.m., and service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Judge Meyers will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Gwendolyn Meyers; sons, Ishmael Meyers Jr. and Michael A. P. Meyers; daughter, Micheline Meyers; daughters-in-law, Micol Morgan and Zahira Meyers; grandsons, Jaylan Hall and Matthew Meyers; granddaughter, Arianna Meyers; nephews, Everett Meyers, Michael A. Meyers, Kelvin Adams, Aubrey Meyers Jr., Kuumba Leba Ola-Niyi, Glenn Meyers, Wayne Meyers, Kent Meyers, John Meyers, and Irving Meyers; nieces, Deborah Meyers Hesse, Abigail Adams Royster, Avlyne Adams, and Julia Meyers; 25 great nieces and newphews; other relatives; and numerous friends.
Ishmael Meyers was preceded in death by his parents, H. Alexander and Elvera Matthias Meyers; sister, Amelia Meyers Adams; and brothers, Elmo Meyers, Aubrey Meyers Sr., and Ira Meyers.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Moravian Multipurpose Center in memory of Judge Ishmael A. Meyers. Mail your gift to: The Moravian Multipurpose Center, P. O. Box 117, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, 00804. You may also make a contribution to the General Scholarship Fund at the Morgan State University Foundation in memory of Judge Ishmael A. Meyers. Visit givetomorgan.org or mail your gift to: Morgan State University Foundation, Office of Development, Alumni House, #204, 1700 E. Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21251.
