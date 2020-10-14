It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ishmael Hodge, better known as "Ish," on Oct. 2, 2020, at Schneider Hospital.
He was survived by his wife, Patricia Hodge; daughters, LuAnne Hodge and Tamara Hodge-Wells; five grandchildren, Jelani Donovan, Aasha Wells, Molefi Donovan, Rayna Wells and Senay Wells; brothers, Alfredo Delville, Ira Delville and Earl "Bob" Hodge; sisters, Ivy Baker, Beulah Hodge, Dorothy Malone, Antoinette Hendrickson, Thelma Smalls and Adina Williams.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Otto Hodge; mother, LucyAnn Delville-Hodge; sister, Ena Hodge; and brother, Glanville Hodge.
Ish also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 and the service is at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Turnbull's Funeral Home.
