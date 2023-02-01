Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Ishmael Scatliffe who was called home on Jan. 8, 2023.
Ishmael is survived by his children, Pauline, Carline, Janell, Tiffany, Alicia, Amber, Lorily, Michael, and Tony; several grandkids; sisters, Myrtle Callwood, Joyce Scatliffe Sprauve, Jane Scatliffe Smith, Judith Scatliffe Fahie, Juliet Scatliffe Liburd, Elizabeth Scatliffe Selkridge; brothers, Noel Scatliffe, Paul Scatliffe, Clauius Scatliffe, Leslie Scatliffe,Sr and Lorry Scatliffe; adopted brother, Marvin Blyden; several nieces and nephews are too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Nazareth Lutheran Church, St. John from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be a third viewing in Tortola, BVI on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, where he will be laid to rest immediately after the service.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.