It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mr. Ismael Gerald Bellot Sr., 74, on Monday, April 18, 2022.
A citizen and resident of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, for many years, Ismael was born on Dec. 9, 1947, to the late Katie Paquette and Everard Bellot in Soufriere, Dominica.
Having lost his mother while quite still young, Ismael was reared with various family members in Soufriere and developed a love for cricket, soccer, and other sports and can be considered an all-around sportsman. While he left school early, he was a strong proponent of education and constantly encouraged the pursuit of further learning.
Though he was trained in the trades as a fabricator, he became a business owner as well, working in various fields throughout his life, including insurance, sales, tourism, and automotive repair.
In 1970, he married Martha Ogiste, who preceded him in death. Then in 2001, he married Naomi Debbie Bellot, who was his loving and devoted wife and friend until the end.
Ismael is survived by his children, Dexter Bellot, Gerald Bellot Jr., Kemberlie Mack, Matthew Bellot, Charmaine Bellot-Hill, Bianca Bellot, and stepson Eskeith Ogiste; daughters-in-law, Cece Bellot, Toni Bellot and Avonel Bernard; and son-in-law, Tyrone Hill; siblings, John Bellot, Alfred Bellot, Cecilia Bellot-Birmingham, Dora Firmin, and Cissy Roberts; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Athlene Bellot, Dorothy Bellot, and Elias Birmingham.
Among his surviving family he is also blessed to have 13 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and uncles, aunts, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, 3815 Crown Bay No. 10, St. Thomas, USVI, 00802, on Saturday, May 14. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a homegoing service at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
If there are tributes, they can be sent to bellot.announce@protonmail.com
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.