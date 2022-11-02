The family is saddened to announce the death of their loving father, Ivan Calvin Rhymer, affectionately known as "Nugget," on Oct. 1, 2022.
Nugget is survived by his children, Reba Rhymer, Rea Rhymer and Ivan Rene "Buso" Rhymer; his sisters and brothers, Charles Rhymer Jr., Alfred "Freddy" Rhymer Sr., Jean Strong, Myron Rhymer, Ernest Rhymer Eleanor Rhymer, Calma Rhymer and Linda Rhymer Hill; his grandchildren, Takiyah Vanputten, Taku Vanputten, Takuma Vanputten, Takumba Vanputten, Shantay Stagger, Daquana Goodwin, and Jahsiah Rhymer; his great-grandchildren, Takaylah David, Tekari Wingo, Yahnasia Newkirk, Mia Vanputten, Malayah Vanputten and Malook Vanputten; and his sisters-in-law, Gerda Rhymer and Gladys Rhymer.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hulda Francis Rhymer; his father, Charles Rhymer, Sr.; his grandmother, Joaquina "Miss Ceenee" Royer; and his brothers and sisters, Doris Rhymer, Sheree Rhymer, Charlene Rhymer, Ruby Rhymer, Warren Rhymer and Leslie Rhymer.
Nugget has many other relatives to include nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted families and special friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 4, at All Saints Cathedral Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. The mask policy is being enforced.
For online directions or to share a special memory visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.coom
