The family of the late Ivan “Pappie” Francis, born in Tortola, BVI, regrets to inform you of his passing. He peacefully transitioned at home on Feb. 17, 2021, surrounded by family and his beloved, Olive. “Pappie” was 96 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucy-Ann Barry-Francis, and his 12 siblings.
Ivan leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Olive C. Francis; his daughters, Janet Rhymer, Janice Francis-Rymer, Julia Francis-Romney, Jacqueline and Jennifer Francis; his sister-in-law, Elodia Weekly, and his brother-in-law and wife Arthur and Charlotte Amey;
son-in-law, Lawrence Romney; grandson-in-law, Todd Bellew; and granddaughter-in-law, Cindee (Cindy) Hakim.
He also leaves his eight grandchildren, Jerome Williams, Antar Collins, Abayomi Hakim, Ayishih Bellew, Enrica and Jayvon Rymer, Teshaun and Shermel Francis and, 14 great-grandchildren, Justyn and Josh Williams, Sonrisa, Darius, and Solyce Collins, Shea, Alyssa, Tonya, and Kyndell Hakim, Kaleb, Keziah, Kayla, and Kristopher Bellew, and Ricardo Jack.
Ivan was an uncle, brother and friend to many. He leaves behind special friends and neighbors, Clementia Todman and family, Michelle Hart and family, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Jones and family, and Lauriel “JoJo” Gumbs and family.
Uncle Ivan also leaves behind special nieces and nephews of Tortola, St. Thomas and the continental United States who are too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 4, at Christchurch Methodist, Market Square, with the viewing from 9 a.m., followed with a service at 10 a.m.
The interment will take place at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
