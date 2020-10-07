We regret to announce the passing of Ivan L. George, affectionately known as Palooka, who died Sept. 21, 2020, at the age of 83.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing Thursday, Oct. 8, from 9 to 10 a.m., with services immediately following at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He was survived by his wife, Judith M. George; son, Gregory George; adopted son, Vernon George; sisters, Bernice Simeon, Yvonne George, Clarice Tyson, Orlean George, Jamice George; brothers, Victor A. George, Lulin George; sister-in-law, Alison Williams; godchildren, Juanita Joseph, Sheron Johnson and Demitri Joseph; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends to mention.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requests that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and all other safety rules.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
