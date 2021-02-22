Ivanna E Canton-Innis
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Ivanna E Canton-Innis, who died Feb. 5, 2021, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwardo Innis Sr.; and son Edwardo Innis Jr.
Ivanna was survived by her children, Berecia Gumbs, Lorraine Branford, Randolph “Askia” Innis and Beryl Innis.
She was also survived by her grandchildren, Alvin “Bello” Richards, Debra Williams, Angela Smith, Annette Wade, Jason Innis , Nilka and Jermaine Branford, Randolph Jr., Askia, Wachumbee, Princess, Tova, Askiban, Zedekiah and Quon-Z Innis; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Lillian Canton Greaux, Clarice Canton-O’Connor, Mae Canton Odlum and Harriet Canton; brother, Alvin Canton; and other relatives too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home.
