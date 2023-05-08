Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Ivy Bradshaw on April 22, 2023 in Florida at the age of 81.
She is survived by daughter, LaVerne Lacille Bradshaw; daughter-in-law, Yolanda Stump; grandchildren, Acres Bradshaw-Teel, Cameron Bradshaw, Logan Bradshaw, Ethan Bradshaw; great grandchild, Lascelles Bradshaw-Teel; brothers, Olva Wilkins, Rev. Dr. Olric Wilkins, Henry Wilkins, Arthur Wilkins, Tony Hadley; sisters-in-law, Dr. Joyce Wilkins, Dr. Angela Wilkins, Gloria Ayala, Maria Ayala, Anna Ayala, Carmen Ayala, Norma Ayala; nieces and nephews, Caroline Wilkins, Tarea Vyphuis, Tameka Wilkins, Colundo “CJ” Wilkins, Ebony Reed, Olric Wilkins II, David Wilkins, Trecia Harmon, Atara Wilkins.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals, 5 to 7p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at World Overcomers Ministries, Inc. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with service immediately following. Interment Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
