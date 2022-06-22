Ja’Moi Jahkeem Bell
Please be advised of the passing of Ja’Moi Jahkeem Bell. He died at the Broward Hospital in Florida on June 9, 2022.
A funeral service and viewing will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Friday, June 24. The viewing starts at 9 a.m. and church service will follow at 10 a.m.
Ja’Moi Jahkeem Bell is survived by his mother, KiyAyanna Warner; father, Germaine Bell Sr.; grandparents, Sheila Warner, George Warner, Eva Bell St. Juste; aunts, Carla Huggins-Richards, Monique Warner, Borisier Bell, Janice Bell, Jessica Bell, Jenecia Bell, Salene Bell; uncles, Otis Huggins, Kareem Warner, Jahmal Warner, Arnold Bell, Eugene Bell, Victor Bell; godmothers, Diane Richardson, Monique Walters, Tina Rose Thomas, Acia Brathwaithe, Amariel Smith, Jacquelin VanHolten, Tamara Joseph; sisters, Germequa Bell, Amequa Bell, Shanique Bell; brothers, Jakoi Bell, Shamoi Bell, Jakel Bell, Germoi Bell, Germaine Bell Jr., Jermell Bell; numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins to include Jenelle Huggins, Anthony Huggins, La’Craisha Donovan, Jalani Bussue, NeQysha Huggins, Elijah Huggins, Talani Bussue, Ahlani Bussue, JahTori Richards, Jalan Bussue, Jahmal K Warner Jr., Jahzara K Warner, Josh K. Warner, Jess K Warner, Noah Warner, Nolan Warner, Koi Warner, Ayana Warner; and lady friend, Jahkyra Carrington.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Doreen Ileta Hanley
The loving family of our beloved Doreen Ileta Hanley regrets to announce her passing on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in St. Thomas at the age of 74.
She was beautiful and vibrant, from Beach Road, Nevis, born to the late Charles “Charlie” Powell and Marion Herbert Powell on Jan. 15, 1948.
Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, Charles “Charlie” Powell and Marion Powell; and brothers, Wilbert and Maurice Powell.
She is survived by her loving family; husband, Wingrove S. Hanley Sr.; sons, Wingrove S. Hanley Jr. and Cornell C. Hanley; adopted daughters, Rosalind Hanley-Stapleton and Edris Hanley; son-in-law, Levi Stapleton Sr.; daughter-in-law, Charmaine DC Hanley; sisters, Calmeta and Soleter Powell, Louizier Allen; sister-in-law, Zelma Charles; brother, Alvin Powell; nephews, Delvin, Delison and Edwin Allen, Jevon Hanley, Kevin Powell and Levi Stapleton Jr.; nieces, Dahlia John, Juanita Gumbs, Rena Kirby, Latasha Hanley, Delisha Powell, Vinesha Allen and Jenisha Stapleton; grandsons, Jadiah Bailey, Jordan and J’Marion Hanley and Wingrove “Tre” S. Hanley III; granddaughters, Caya M. Hanley and Laila S. Hanley; great-niece, J’Niya S. Hanley; special cousins, Ideta Young, Viola Morton, Esther Smithen, Therese Huggins, Winston Powell, Dyer family; special lifelong friends, Gracita Cole Brown, Sylvene Webbe Petty, Doris Archibald, Margaret Vaughn; special families, Halliday, Powell, Nisbett, Herbert, Pinney, Cole, Tweede, Browne, Paul, Charlemagne, Charles, Manners, Moving and Smith families; and other relatives, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing is scheduled for Sunday, June 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is scheduled for Monday, June 27, at 9 to 10 a.m. at the Seven-day Adventist Church, Philadelphia Congregation located on Weymouth Rhymer Highway. The special color is gold or festive colors.
The celebration of life services will be held at 10 a.m. and interment will follow immediately at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Josephine Cuffy Bramble
Mrs. Josephine Cuffy Bramble, also known as “Auntie Ophine,” went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Emanuel Cuffy and Johnson Sadler Cuffy; brother, Jack Cuffy; and her son, Vernon Chrisford Bramble.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis Bramble; her sister, Rosa Cuffy; children, Curtis, Alexia, Anthony, Louisa, Leroy, Sandra, Jacqueline, Crystal; unofficial daughters, Whilelmina and Daphne; grandchildren, Jyasi, Safiya, Alexis, Josephine, Richard, Ebony, Emma, Robert, Ashley, Adrianne, Shaquilla, Nikki, Karim, and Janelle; great-grandchildren, Laila, Marcelle, Zahria, and Chase; and in-laws, Winston, Muriel, Ghavin, Floyd, James, and Monique.
Mrs. Bramble has a large extended family including the Cuffy, Emanuel, Lawrence, and Eloi families, church brethren, and many more too extensive to name but we acknowledge and love you all.
Our beloved mother was born in 1930 in LaPlaine, Dominica, and moved to St. Thomas, USVI, in 1974. Mrs. Bramble was a certified nurse’s aide who worked at Knud Hansen Memorial Hospital and Schneider Regional Medical Center, and she retired after 35 years of dedicated service. She provided exceptional care for her patients and was loved by all. Mrs. Bramble was a devoted child of God and served at the Church of God of Seventh-day.
Final arrangements for Mrs. Josephine Bramble will be handled by Willie Watkins Funeral Home located at 6580 Church Street in Riverdale, Ga. Visitation is today from 4 to 6 p.m. and her home going service will be Thursday, June 23, from 11 to noon. Burial will immediately follow the service. Her final resting place will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens at 722 Conley Road in Forest Park, Ga.
