Please be advised of the passing of Ja’Moi Jahkeem Bell. He died at the Broward Hospital in Florida on June 9, 2022.
A funeral service and viewing will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Friday, June 24. The viewing starts at 9 a.m. and church service will follow at 10 a.m.
Ja’Moi Jahkeem Bell is survived by his mother, KiyAyanna Warner; father, Germaine Bell Sr.; grandparents, Sheila Warner, George Warner, Eva Bell St. Juste; aunts, Carla Huggins-Richards, Monique Warner, Borisier Bell, Janice Bell, Jessica Bell, Jenecia Bell, Salene Bell; uncles, Otis Huggins, Kareem Warner, Jahmal Warner, Arnold Bell, Eugene Bell, Victor Bell; godmothers, Diane Richardson, Monique Walters, Tina Rose Thomas, Acia Brathwaithe, Amariel Smith, Jacquelin VanHolten, Tamara Joseph; sisters, Germequa Bell, Amequa Bell, Shanique Bell; brothers, Jakoi Bell, Shamoi Bell, Jakel Bell, Germoi Bell, Germaine Bell Jr., Jermell Bell; numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins to include Jenelle Huggins, Anthony Huggins, La’Craisha Donovan, Jalani Bussue, NeQysha Huggins, Elijah Huggins, Talani Bussue, Ahlani Bussue, JahTori Richards, Jalan Bussue, Jahmal K Warner Jr., Jahzara K Warner, Josh K. Warner, Jess K Warner, Noah Warner, Nolan Warner, Koi Warner, Ayana Warner; and lady friend, Jahkyra Carrington.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
