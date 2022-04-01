Jacinto Rojas Jr.
It is with great sadness that the family of Jacinto Rojas Jr. announces his sudden passing on Feb. 28, 2022, at the age of 65 years. Jacinto was born on the island of Puerto Rico on April 29,1956, to Jacinto Rojas and Adelina Hernandez-Rojas, both preceding him in death.
His father relocated the family from Puerto Rico to St. Croix, Virgin Islands, in 1968, where he and his siblings grew up.
Jacinto moved to St. Thomas after his father’s passing. He was employed at FVI Bank as a bank clerk/security officer for many years before retiring.
Jacinto is survived by his son, Jacinto Rojas III; two daughters, Gricelida Rojas-Garcia and Lola Rojas-Barnes; his sisters, Letticia Rojas, Nilsa Almestica, Zulma Rodgriguez; his brother, Nelson Rojas; and other relatives too numerous to mention.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial celebration of life on Wednesday, April 6, at 9:30 a.m. at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center.
Arrangements are under the care of Hurley Funeral Home and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For directions and online condolences, please visit us at www/hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
