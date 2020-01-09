Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Jackeel Leroy Henry, who died Dec. 21, 2019, at the age of 27.
Jackeel Henry was preceded in death by his grandfather, Leslie Henry.
Jackeel Henry is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Bell-Wenner; father, Leroy (Sleepy) Henry Sr.; grandmothers, Wilma Henry and Lorna Kuntz; grandfather, Warren Bell Sr.; great-grandmother, Vancie Evans; children, Jackayla, J’Dea, J’Kaii and JaLeah Henry; significant other, Alina Stuart; stepmother, Simona Elskoe; stepfather, Kevin Wenner; sisters, Keshawna, Le’Shae and Le’Cajae Henry, K’Nae Wenner; brothers, Leroy Jr., Le’Sean Henry and J’Nye Wenner; stepsisters, Linique Esannason and Senae Glasgow; nieces, Kierra and Le’Nai Henry;
Nephews, Leroy, Aiden, Le’Kaui, Lemarie, and Le’Sean Henry, Daryl Jr. and King Joseph;
aunts, JoAnn, Wanika and Ayanna Bell, Yvonne George, Debbie Hazell, Jacqueline Henry, Carla Kuntz, and Chenelle Rey; uncles, Alson Sr., Elston, Julio, Vere Henry, Warren Jr., Jamil, Wayne, Ajani Bell, Edward Lake and James Nibbs Jr.; godmother, Delois Donovan; adopted family, William “Willie” and Gloria Williams and family; special great-aunt, Joycelyn Francis;
and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
