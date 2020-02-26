Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Jacob Augustus Frett-J.
He was born to the late Enid Williams Frett and Jacob Frett Sr. on the beautiful Island of St. Croix in Estate LaGrange on July 27, 1940. In his early years, his parents and their children move to St. Thomas around 1945 where his dad was originally from. They lived in Hospital Ground -- Round De Field. He attended school on St. Thomas in his formative years. Eager for a better life for his family, he later joined the United States Army in 1958. He was stationed in Fort Knox, Ky., in airborne paratrooper unit. He later moved back to St. Thomas in 1960 and later attended the Lincoln Technical School in Philadelphia where he learned the mechanic trade. In 1973, he opened his mechanic shop, Frett Auto Repair Garage, and retired in 2014 from his business.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Sauter-Frett; and 17 children, including Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, Jasmin Makeba Frett-Hodge, Kenya Frett-Rowe, Keema Frett-Newsome, Reshma Frett, Khaliah Frett-Teal, Je’nean Frett, Juanita Frett, Cyd Christian, Deserie Frett, Addison Frett, Theron Frett, Raoul Frett, Jermaine Frett, Aubrey Frett, Darren Frett, Jacob A. Frett, III and Jacoi Frett; sisters, Lorna Frett-Middleton of New York, Thelma Frett and Leatrice Frett; brothers, Leroy Frett, Harry Frett and Mario Frett; 47 grand grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, with the service following at 10 a.m.
Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
