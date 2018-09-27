Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, for Jacob Emmanuel Prince, also known as Hessie, who died Sept. 20, 2018.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the services at 10 a.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The body will be cremated.
He is survived by his mother, France Prince; father, William Prince; sons, Jarop Prince, Johensy Fulgencio (Brian) Jason Prince; daughter, Bianca Prince; sisters, Melsada Prince, Udora Prince, Getel Prince, Ann Hughes and Sandra Prince; brothers, Alwyn Prince and Kenneth Prince; and many other relatives too numerous to mention.
