We announce the passing of Jacob “Revlay” Luke, who died Aug. 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Henry Luke; father, Daniel Luke; and his wife, Floretta “Cynthia” Luke.
He is survived by his sons, the Rev. Leroy Luke, Patrick Luke, Dean Luke, Barrymore “Garry” Luke, Bryan Luke and Dexter Luke; daughters, Jacqueline Luke, Camille McGann, Roslyn Luke, Angelique Maria Luke, Carol Frederick, Joan Rawlins and Elese Andrews; son-in-law, Steve McGann; daughters-in-law, Elzar Luke, Wendy Luke, Peggy Luke, Charlene Luke; 38 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren along with other families and friends too numerous to mention.
The service is at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
