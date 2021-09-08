The funeral service for Jacqlyn Elliott will be Sept. 18, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Averile Freeman.
She is survived by her husband, Vernal Elliott; daughters, Jenecia Elliott, Taniqua Elliott (adopted daughter); son, Javin Elliott; stepdaughter, Verlia Elliott; grandson, Collin Steven Jr.; sisters, Andrea Vanterpool, Blondina Griffin, Nelva Liburd, Sheon Liburd, Wilma Elliott; brothers, Livingston Liburd, Eldrick Liburd, Abonaty Liburd, Harvey Liburd, Derick Liburd, Wilson Liburd; nieces, Sheyrone Liburd, Monique Vanterpool, C’ara Vanterpool, Fredicia Liburd, Thyecia Griffin, Lenelca Sutton, Zelma Sutton, Derecia Liburd, Divonique Liburd, Dericka Liburd, Kishana Liburd, Estella Freeman, Kanika Liburd, Kerrie Liburd, Teres Liburd, Natasha Liburd, Tamara Mills, T-andra Mills, Paulette Lawrence, Janice Thompson, Valarie Maynard, Pamella Maynard, Tonesha Hodge, Anita Maynard, and nephews, Javia Liburd, Denrick Liburd, Quimacio Liburd, Deonte Liburd, Shawaun Huggins, Zakimba Huggins, Shavarre Liburd, Travis Liburd, Trevon Liburd, Kieron Liburd, Kaylon Liburd, Omari Browne, Elvis Freeman, Raymond Thompson, Paul Thompson, Akio Manners, Timur Elliott, Lynnell Liburd, Nigel Walwlyn, Aldrick Liburd
