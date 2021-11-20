Jacqueline Maynard
We regret to announce the passing of Jacqueline Maynard, who died Oct. 30, 2021, in Florida. She is survived by her sister, Valencia Francis; brothers, Kirthley, Ray, Euklyn Maynard and Corie Francis; daughters, Kendra Maynard; sons, Kambon (also known as Caska), Kareen, Maynard; grandchild, Karima Maynard; aunts, Bernice Rogers and Eselyn Semper; special cousins, Elvy Rogers, Patricia Daniel, Loralie Connor; and close friend, Celia Hill.
The viewing will be held Monday, Nov. 29, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
