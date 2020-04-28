Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Jacquelyn Henry, affectionately known as Jackie or Aunty Mami, who died April 4, 2020.
Jacquelyn is survived by her parents, Julian and Rachel Henry; son, Malik Lamontagne; sisters, Andrea Henry, Persia Henry; brothers, Hilary Poleon, Louis Poleon, Don Henry, Karl Henry, Alvin Henry, Dave Henry, Jim Henry, Jackson Poleon; nieces, Alana Poleon, Empress Poleon, Hailey Poleon, Mandesa Poleon, Alayssia Henry, Amiya Henry; nephews, Peter Francis Jr. (Tonky), Chase Francis, Jed Augustin, Jahmal Poleon, Asani Henry, Hilary Poleon Jr., Elijah JnMarie; aunts, Flora Poleon, Myrtle Poleon, Shirley Poleon, Valarie Poleon, Williana Poleon, Chriselda Leon; grand-aunt, Anestesia JnBaptiste; uncles, James Poleon, Alphonse Poleon; grand-uncle, Alexander Poleon; special cousins, Casey Francis, Eldie Didier, Jennifer Gabriel; sister-in-law, Shantel Henry; special friends, Alicia, Judith, Susie; extended relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Normally, a funeral is an opportunity for the St. Thomas and St. John communities to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Ms. Henry’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19) and the resulting public health mandates, viewing and services of the late Jacquelyn Henry will be for family only.
(0) entries
