We regret to announce the tragic passing of Jaheel Antony “JB” Harrigan, who was born Oct 27, 2005.
Jaheel passed away May 21 and is survived by his mother, Kishma Richards, his father, Antonio (“Jungle”) Harrigan, and his sister, Sharissa K. Joseph. He was predeceased by a brother, Tahjil Antonio Harrigan and grandparents Charles Harrigan & Maria Frett Harrigan.
Remaining to mourn are grandparents Tyrone D Richards Sr., Glancina Richards, a step-brother, Alijah Chinnery; aunts Koya A Richards, Kedisha V Richards, Milissa R Richards, Sharon Benjamin; uncles Tyrone D Richards Jr, Rudolph Harrigan, Shoan Harrigan, Roland Rivere Sr.; great uncle Leando Malone; great aunt Patricia Harrigan;, godparents Syreeta Gumbs, Khenya Todman-Williams, Beverly Todman, Arlene Hodge, Krystal Augustine, Celeste George Cousins, Khalid A Warner, Kamal A Warner, Myla Richards, J’lynn Richards, McKenzie Bernard, Mikerah Bernard, Deangelo Elijah and Quincy Harrigan. Adopted family Shenell Buchanan Raysejah ,Tnique, Akenda, Takeysha Buchanan, Demoi, Taurin JR, Shatique Richard,Taurin SR,India, De’ Yahne Rodney, Trey, Leek, RJ, Joqouy K’naiyah.
Other family members — great aunts, uncles, 2nd, 3rd cousins too numerous to mention.
Father Harrigan, Turnbull, Foy, Smith Donovan, Petersen, Frett, Walters Mother George, Rabsatt, Richards.
The first viewing will be held on Friday July 8 from 4 to 6p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held on Saturday , July 9, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Blyden Memorial Chapel with services to begin at 10 a.m. Interment: Western Cemetery # 2.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
