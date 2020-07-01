With deepest regret, the family of Jahkerby Charles King, better known as ”Kerby” or “Shells,” announce his tragic passing on May 12, 2020, on the island of St. Croix. He was born and raised on the island of St. Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kerby Charles; great-grandmothers, Elaine “Granny” George, Glendora Marshall; and grandmother, Ms. Charles of St. Croix.
He was survived by his mother, Jamilah Duporte; his grandmother, Denise Hall; brother, Jah Koi Cadet; great-grandfather, Cecil Marshall; grandfathers, Andrew Charles and Delvin Marshall Sr.; great-aunts, Anola Duncan, Delriese Marshall, Berecia Marshall-Lettsome and Desiree “Andez” Marshall; aunts, Shamika Marshall-Colbourne, Aniesha “Tiny” Haywood-Marshall, Karen Charles and Yvonne Jules; great-uncle, Garfield Marshall; uncles, Delvin Marshall Jr., Jamil Duporte, Ali Jules and Dion Colbourne Sr.; cousins, Adeja Marshall, Andrea Marshall, Dion Colbourne Jr. Amiya Colbourne, Jenelle Burley-Francis, Jashan Francis, Adrian Hamilton, Victoria Hamilton, Jouleen Marshall, Chelsea Marshall, Jeremy Lettsome, Patricia Lettsome-Colon, Olivia Lettsome, Lisa-Marie Hodge, Leondre Marshall, Marcia George, Merna George, Calvin George Jr., Crystal George, Suzette George, Keenan George, Jason Richards, Justin Richards, Jasmine Richards, Tasha George, Clint George, Tashmila Scatliffe, Seannia Ludvig, Natia Ludvig, Sunshine Babrow, Shalack Babrow, Parik Babrow, Terrika Alexander, Reema Brown, Lydia Thomas-Lewis, Ah’Kayla Henry, Kaisma Henry, Jermaine Lewis, Neville Brown; godfather, Benjamin DeGout; godmothers, Mesha Esdaille, Alia Furet and Sharon Francis; godsisters, Mikiijah Crabbe, Ilejah Crabbe, DeJah Crabbe, Sheanjah Crabbe; and godbrothers, Jahsen-I Murray, Ahnijah Stevens, Ahseemo Stevens, Ahzani Stevens, Damaris Stevens, Jah’Nai Furet, Jah’Nyja Furet, Tamiko Forup, Modibo Forup, Nay-Jay Crabbe, Jabeljah Crabbe.
Funeral arrangements are pending and are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
