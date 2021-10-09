Our family sadly announces the death of our dearly beloved Jahlemo O’Lassie Rieara, who died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
The first viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m.The second viewing is at Blyden Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 16, beginning at 9 a.m. with services following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
The family is requesting that you wear any shade of purple with us and we thank you for the support. Jahlemo was the life of the party and the life of our family, who always had a big smile, hearty laughter and a big bear hug. He blossomed on Feb. 27, 1987, in St Thomas, V.I. and wilted on Sept. 25, 2021, at the age of 34.
Jahlemo is survived by a large and loving family: mother, Margaret Richardson; father, Austin Rieara; sisters, Jahlema Rieara, Keinesha Richardson,Latasha Griffith; brothers, Kaheli Willett, Alfredo Hodge lll; grandmothers, Sarah Richardson, Lattiemay Percival; aunts, Sandra Burton, Cheryl Thomas, Karen McQueen, Delta Matthews, Cleone Henley; uncles, Melvin Smith, Calvin Hendricks, Anthony, Otis and Alberto Rieara; great-aunts, Blanche Roumou, Emelia Davis; great-uncle, William Rhymer; nieces, Adi’yjah and Ali’yjah Hodge, Ahlia Noel Aubrielle Willett; nephews, Jahni Joseph Knijah Ramos Jah’Ryik Edwards Jaylen Charleswell; godmothers, Evelyn Turnbull, Pamela Brown-Hodge, Celena Bartlett, Diane Robles, Corinne Jackson, Annmarie Sealey and Beatrice Fleming; special cousins, Nichelle and Rochelle Sanchez; and other cousins too numerous to mention.
We miss him greatly but hope to see him again where death will never again hurt us.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
