God will wipe away all tears from our eyes. The family of Jahnesha “Nesha” Barnes would like to announce her transition on March 5, 2021, at the age of 39.
Jahnesha Barnes, who was affectionately known as Nesha, was born on Jan. 16, 1982, in Antigua, West Indies. She was a graduate of the Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 2000. Nesha then began her military career with the United States Army, with whom she served eight years until becoming a medical retiree.
She leaves to mourn her mother, Eulanda “Vincia” Harrigan; father, Dander “Boco” Barnes; daughters, J’Nyah Barnes-Numa and Neseya Barnes; sisters, Kemah Barnes-Henry, Zeshenah Barnes-Carbon and Mackila Williams; brothers, Jahfimba “Fimba” Barnes, Keithroy and Kenroy Colbourne; brothers-in-law, Andre Henry and Curtis Carbon; aunts, Patricia “Avonella” Joseph-Walker, Patricia “Patsy” Charles, Vanessa, Veron, Claudia, Randy and Adria Harrigan, Jillian, Nyla, Ianthe and Semone Barnes and Elaine Nedd-Perry; and uncles, Avery, Linroy, Kensworth, Delvin, Edwin, Browne, Mitchell and Carlos Barnes, Zenworth “Zingo” Thomas, and Wendell Walker.
She also leaves to mourn her nieces, Solimar, Jahnemah and Jahmirah Barnes and Avanni Henry; nephew, Kaeden Carbon; cousins, Sancia Joseph-Jarvis, Las, Samiria, Sky-lar and K’Mijah Walker, Kadema Freeland and children, Kamali and Kamilya Faustin, Mahkai and Mahkaya McCleary, Jerisa Bailey-Cutter and children, Jernise, Jersiah, Jerkyle and Jerloni Cutter, Shanema Abbott, J’Moi Charles, Jahsie Mahoney, Gavinia Michael, Candi Athanaze, Jocelyn and Amaya Harrigan, Lana Harrigan-O’Garro and sons, De’Andre and De’Vaughn O’Garro, Roxanne Barnes and others too numerous to mention; god-daughters, Kiara Natta, Tanyelle Humphreys and T’Miah Martin; godsons, Andre Walker, Kimani Hurley and Temauli Martin; special friends, Jeanette Natta, Lea Jones, Nicole Brooks, Marvin Martin, Tracy Marsh, Jeanette Anthony, Ivorlyn Gore, Emeka Roberts, Tiffany Ceasar, Din Sanderson, Alpheus O’Garro, and CJ and others too numerous to mention.
The thanksgiving of the life of Jahnesha Barnes will take place Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with a 2 to 3 p.m. viewing, followed by a 3 p.m. service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at the time of service. Attendees are advised to wear festive colors. The funeral service will be streamed live on Turnbull’s Funeral Home Facebook Page.
