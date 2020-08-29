With heavy hearts, the family of the Honorable Senator Jaime Garciaz (USVI) announces his passing on Aug. 1, 2020.
Jaime emigrated from Colombia and was successful in finding opportunities and creating a better future for himself.
He had a varied career. He was a Korean War veteran in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Oklahoma, England, Virginia, Colorado at the Air Force Academy, and Massachusetts where he taught President Kennedy’s children, Caroline and John-John to swim in the Otis AFB pool on Cape Cod.
With the Peace Corps, in Puerto Rico, he trained college kids to work in developing countries and then was a manager at the Dorado Hilton.
From managing Estate Carlton Hotel in St. Croix, he later became a Boy Scout executive.
His outreach to the Crucian community led him to run for the Senate, representing the island of St. Croix. He loved St. Croix and its people and wanted the best for them --- he always tried to do the right thing.
He became an entrepreneur, opening Jaime’s Esso Gas Station while continuing to work in the Legislature on St. Thomas fighting for the people of St. Croix.
Jaime and his family blended well with the people of St. Croix and were well accepted by all, often attending Carnivals, fish fries and dancing quadrille on Saturday nights.
St. Croix became an indelible part of his family’s life.
A lifelong sports enthusiast and athlete who competed in soccer and numerous other sports, he also made his mark as a referee in boxing and soccer.
Jaime and his wife Lily moved to Miami where they have resided for 43 years. Their love of tandem cycling took them touring the U.S. for 20 years.
Jaime leaves his adoring family, wife Lily of 68 years; his daughter, Linda Fay and husband Bob of Southern California; his sons, Tulio and Jaime Jr., along with his girlfriend melissa; and grandchildren, Angelica Garciaz and Seth Gulley.
His passing was spent with him in joy and peace, recounting his ardent love for his family and the adventures we shared. People are incredulous when they hear us tell our family’s stories.
The family thanks the excellent team of doctors and the Fresenius Dialysis Clinic of Cutler Bay that cared for Jaime throughout the last five years. The family thanks the excellent team of doctors, including Dr. Patrick Honeycutt, his dedicated podiatrist; Dr. Marcos Esquenazi and the entire team at the Fresenius Dialysis Clinic of Cutler Bay that cared for Jaime throughout the last five years.
We would also like to thank the many well-wishers and remembrances expressed from the St. Croix community.
