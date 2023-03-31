Family and friends are advised of the passing of Jaime "Jimmy" Perez of Contant who died in St Thomas, VI on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the age of 85.
He is survived by his wife, Lorna Perez; his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his brother, Jose Luis Perez (Pepito) of St. Croix. He was blessed with scores of nieces, nephews, godchildren and special friends.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at his memorial service on Tuesday April 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. in The Turnbull's Funeral Home Chapel, Charlotte Amalie West, St. Thomas VI 00802.
His wish was to be buried next to his father in St. Croix. Interment will take place at Christiansted Cemetery, St. Croix, VI on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 2 p.m.
