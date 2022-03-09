It is with regret that we announce the passing of James Alexander “Elick” Coakley, of Little Harbor, Jost Van Dyke.
He passed Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the age of 82 in Houston, Texas.
He is survived by his daughter, Berenice Coakley Webster; sons, Herby Coakley, Calbert Coakley, and Wilbert Coakley; grandchildren, Khadijah Coakley, Junie Coakley, Eartha Coakley, Recaldo Webster, Jahsha Coakley, Reshana Fannis, Anisa Tinker, Jahkyda Coakley, Tyre Coakley, Jahhaile Coakley, Eric St. John, Jaheem Coakley, Iye Coakley, Sha’Nya Hughes, Kennedy Coakley, Jaleesha Coakley, Johnathan Coakley, Christian Coakley, Jahquana Coakley, and Jahmika Coakley; great-grandchildren, Jah’Nya Coakley, Aydin Webster, JahKai Coakley, Caelyn Webster, Josiah Celestine, Aysia Fannis, Azalea Fannis, Jaylen Webster, Ace Fannis, Dalton Tinker, Taylen Webster, Darlon Tinker and Aria Fannis; sister, Evelyn Hodge; brothers, Abraham Coakley, Junior Coakley, Godfrey Blyden and Courtney Blyden; daughter-in-law, Renee Coakley; brothers-in-law, Basil Hodge and Walter Crandall; sisters-in-law, Essalita Fleming and Eunicy Coakley; nieces, Riisa Smith, Joycelyn Mathurin and Karima Hodge; nephews, Terrance Hodge, Clarence Hodge, Khari Hodge, Roy Smith, Steve Coakley, Stedwin Coakley; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at Blyden’s Chapel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Funeral services are Friday, March 18, at the Oasis Church of God of Prophecy on St. Thomas at 4406 Weymouth Rhymer Highway, C-5 Hoffman, with viewing and pre-service from 9 to 10 a.m. The service begins at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
