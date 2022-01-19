James Allen Cerge, 66, of St. Thomas, died Jan. 7, 2022, at his residence.
James was the son of the late Ann-Marie Cerge.
He is survived by his niece, Nellie A. Fedee of Texas; his brother, Algernon A. Allen; his sisters, Anghelita Jennings, Ausselita Defreitas, Alicia Charles, and Arlene Monaughan; and several other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing Friday, Jan. 22, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals, from 5 to 7 p.m. The body will be cremated.
For directions and online condolences visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
COVID mask restrictions will be strictly enforced.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
