Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of James Bachelor, affectionately known as Simmonds or Jim Bo, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the age of 64.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy and Samuel Bachelor; and his sister, Salome Bachelor.
James Bachelor was survived by his wife, Joycelyn “Annette” Bachelor; children, T’Keyah and T’Koya Bachelor; grandchildren, Isaiah Stridiron and Josiah Livisay; sisters, Petronella Anthony (St. Thomas), Merlina, Sylvia and Nellie Bachelor (Antigua) ; sisters-in-law, Elenora Peters, Gwendolyn Winter, Cordella Winter and Joan Peters-Joseph; brother-in-law, Hezekiah Anthony; nieces, Genevieve, Tamika, Charlene, Cindy, Colleen, Shenelle, Beverly, Jessica, Irona and Jenny; nephews, Michael, Bradford, Hilroy, Devlin, Ralston, Calvert, Rodney, Imron, Omari, Kenny, Kerry, Scott, Raheem, Cuthbert and Peter; cousins, Luther Bachelor and family, Lemrick Bachelor and family, James “Jimmy” Bachelor, Salome Roberts and family, Albertine Francis and family, Alford and Leon Cochrane, Ferrence, Cora, Alisteen, Louis and Casmore Tonge, Myrel, aka Super T, and Roycott, aka John Boy, Tonge; special friends, Carol Victorine, Ian Johnson, Tilford Lettsome, Roy Emmanuel, Bishop Earl Harrison, Bishop Glenville Thompson, the Rev. Doriel Connor and The New Testament Mt. Zion Church family; and extended family and members of the Bachelor and Tonge families.
The first viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the Blyden Memorial Chapel. The funeral services will be held at The New Testament Mt. Zion Church in Anna's Retreat on Tuesday, Dec. 22, with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at the Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. The church will be following guidelines on limiting the number of individuals who would like to pay their respects at this time. Arrangements are being made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and a livestream will be available at
https://www.facebook.com/Turnbulls-Funeral-Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.