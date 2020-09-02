The family of James "Jimmy" Harry Virgil is saddened to announce his sudden passing on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the age of 83.
Jimmy was born in the Turks and Caicos Islands to Franklyn and Alicia Virgil. From a young age, he spent much of his time at sea as a fisherman, mariner, free diver and certified scuba diver. As a result of his job as a mariner, he arrived to the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1964, where he met Beryl, his wife of more than 35 years.
Jimmy called these islands home until his passing. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Alicia and Franklyn Virgil; and wife, Beryl Virgil.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen Virgil and Alicia Lettsome; stepchildren, Ornette Penchoen Creque, Cuthwyn Jones and Pedro Jones; sons-in-law, Patrick Lettsome and Roan Creque; and daughters-in-law, Pamela Jones and Dorette Jones.
He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, including Eugene Richards Jr., Semaj Lettsome, Jhave Lettsome, Vaughn Warner, Marsha Warner-Johnson, Renee Warner-Kelly, Renata Christian-West, Javie Jones, Jeff Jones and Dr. Duanne Jones; special friends include Keith Charles, Eustace Morris, Barbara Miller and The Last Resort Boat Club, and other friends and family too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will take place today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing will take place Thursday, Sept. 3, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home, immediately followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, viewings will be limited to 10 people at a time and the funeral will be limited to immediate family. We ask that masks be worn in accordance with government policy. We thank you for your understanding.
Burial will be held at the Springfield Cemetery in Basseterre, St. Kitts. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services and Liamigua Funeral Home in Basseterre, St. Kitts.
