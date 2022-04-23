We regret to announce the passing of James I. Martin Sr., who died Sunday April 3, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian A. Hermon; father, Rufus Martin Sr.; stepmother, Iris Martin; sister, Leola Hermon, Joyce Johnson; brothers, Keith Mercer Sr., Kaj Mercer Sr., Bernard A. Martin; aunts, Evelyn Brathwaite, Ilva Hermon; uncle, Lionel (Nard) Hermon.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Marva Mercer-Martin; sons, James I. Martin Jr., Jason R. Mercer Sr.; daughter, Denise Martin; daughters-in-law, Kelli Martin, Tania Mercer; grandchildren, Jace Mercer Jr., Jaila Mercer, James I. Martin III, Daniel Negron, Tyshawn Martin, Nyla Martin; brothers, Roy Mercer Sr., Edward Brathwaite Sr., Charles A. Martin Sr., Tyrone Martin, Rufus Martin Jr., Rowan Martin; sister, Alicia L.B. Jennings, Patriarch Kenneth Hermon, Matriarch Almira Smith; sisters-in-law, Janet Jennings, Millicent Eugenie Mercer, Pauline Fleming, Joan Mercer-Donahue, Joycelyn Mercer, Lorrie Turnbull-Martin, Maria Martin, Ursula Martin, Gwendolyn Martin; brothers-in-law, Charles Mercer, James Mercer Jr., MacArthur Mercer, Gerald Mercer Sr., Ralph Mercer Sr., Raymond Mahassa “The Engine" Mercer Sr., Kenrick Mercer Sr., Phillip Johnson Jr.; nephews, Keith Mercer Jr., Lon A. Garfield Sr., Lou A. Hermon, Roy Mercer Jr., Kaj Mercer Jr., Edward Brathwaite Jr., Eddani Brathwaite, Charles A. Martin Jr., Clinton Martin, Maxwell Martin, Rowan Martin Jr.; nieces, Delcia Mercer-Warrell, Derese Mercer, Delaun Mercer, Lisa Mercer, Lori Mercer-Durden-Tribble, Sherese Mercer, Shenell Mercer, Shakaja Mercer, Michael V. Trotman, Sharissa Brathwaite, Nikia Brathwaite, Nia Brathwaite, Levone Brathwaite, Nyisha Brathwaite, Lakesha Brathwaite, Genelle Martin-Rogers, Charmaine Martin, Ladee Shanna Martin, Jaki Jeannette Johnson, Simone Martin, Shevron Martin, Dr. Ramelle Dana Martin-Porter, Sharona Martin, Laetitia Martin; godchildren, Lisa Charles, Ronice Henneman, Lakoya Mercer; many great-nieces, nephews, cousins; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be Monday, May 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Tuesday, May 3, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
